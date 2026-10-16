ED summons Pinarayi Vijayan for October 23 questioning in CMRL bribery case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Keralam chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan for questioning on October 23 in connection with the alleged CMRL bribery case, officials said on Friday.

According to a PTI report, the summons have been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), under which the central agency has registered a case after taking cognisance of a state police FIR in the matter, they said. Vijayan, 81, has been asked to appear at the ED office in Kochi.

The development comes on the day Vijayan moved the Supreme Court challenging a Kerala High Court order directing the registration of an FIR against him and his family members in the alleged bribery case.

Appearing for Vijayan, senior advocate Sidharth Luthra mentioned the plea for urgent listing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. Luthra also sought protection for Vijayan from coercive action, pointing out that an FIR had been registered in the case.

The CJI said the matter would be heard when the Supreme Court reopens on October 26 after the Dussehra break. He also said he might constitute a bench during the holidays next week, subject to the availability of judges.

The Supreme Court challenge follows a setback for Vijayan and his family in the Kerala High Court on Thursday. A division bench dismissed their applications seeking permission to appeal against a single-judge order directing the registration of an FIR in the case.