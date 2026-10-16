Pinarayi Vijayan moves Supreme Court challenging Kerala HC order to lodge FIR in alleged CMRL bribery case

Former Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Kerala High Court’s order to register an FIR in the alleged CMRL bribery case.

In a setback to Vijayan and his kin, the Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed their pleas to file appeals against a single-judge direction to lodge an FIR against them in the alleged CMRL bribery case.

Sidharth Luthra, appearing for Vijayan, mentioned the plea for urgent listing before a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, saying an FIR has been registered in the case.

Luthra also urged the bench to grant Vijayan protection from coercive action.

The CJI said the matter would be heard when the apex court re-opens on October 26 after the Dussehra break.

The CJI also said he may constitute a bench during the holidays next week, subject to the availability of judges.

A division bench of the high court rejected the applications of Vijayan, his daughter Veena T and her husband P A Mohamed Riyas to file an appeal against the single judge's October 9 order, while holding that “an accused in a corruption case has no legal right to be heard before registering the FIR”.