FIR against former CM: What is the UDF government afraid of?

The case concerns payments made by Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) to Exalogic Solutions, an information technology company associated with Veena. The payments were reportedly made for IT consultancy and related services. Investigating agencies questioned whether the services had actually been provided and whether the transactions were legitimate.

Different stages of the investigations referred to amounts of approximately Rs 1.72 crore, Rs 2.78 crore and Rs 3.28 crore. These figures relate to different allegations and findings reported during the proceedings and should not be treated as interchangeable. The Income Tax Department, Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and ED examined various aspects of the transactions.

The controversy intensified in September 2026 when the UDF government, after obtaining the Advocate General’s legal opinion, directed the Crime Branch to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the material supplied by the ED. Critics questioned why an FIR was not registered immediately, arguing that the ED had already provided documentary and financial information indicating possible cognisable offences. They maintained that the additional inquiry created an unnecessary delay and appeared inconsistent with the UDF’s earlier criticism of alleged corruption under the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

A major turning point came on October 9, 2026, when the Kerala High Court, presided over by Justice A. Badharudeen, rejected the preliminary-inquiry arrangement and directed the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to register an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The court considered whether the information supplied by the ED disclosed cognisable offences and concluded that a separate preliminary inquiry was unnecessary in this particular case. Critics regarded the decision as strengthening their argument that the government should have acted more decisively from the beginning.

Another significant criticism was that the government continued to defend its preliminary-inquiry decision during the court proceedings. Opponents argued that the government’s legal position made its initial caution more difficult to justify and risked creating the impression that Vijayan was receiving special consideration because of his political standing. They emphasised that allegations against senior politicians should be investigated impartially, regardless of party affiliation.

The issue also generated comparisons with the previous LDF government’s handling of allegations against former Congress Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan and party leader Jinto John questioned whether the UDF was applying consistent standards when dealing with allegations against political opponents. They argued that the Congress could not credibly demand accountability from the LDF while appearing hesitant when allegations concerned a prominent political rival. Critics warned that such inconsistencies could undermine the UDF’s anti-corruption credentials and public confidence in its commitment to transparency.

Several political figures expressed concern. Kuzhalnadan challenged the government’s decision and its legal position. Jinto John warned that excessive caution could embarrass Congress workers who had raised corruption allegations against the previous government. Senior leader and former KPCC president K. Sudhakaran supported Kuzhalnadan, while K. K. Rema, a Revolutionary Marxist Party legislator backed by the UDF, criticised the government’s stand before the High Court. These interventions demonstrated that the controversy extended beyond criticism from political opponents and had become a question of internal disagreement and credibility within the broader UDF camp.