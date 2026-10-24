FIR against former CM: What is the UDF government afraid of?

The controversy surrounding the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government in Keralam centres on its slow response to the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) request to register a First Information Report (FIR) against former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter, T. Veena, and his son-in-law, P. A. Mohammed Riyas, in connection with the CMRL–Exalogic case.
The principal criticism is that the government ordered a preliminary inquiry instead of immediately registering an FIR and subsequently defended this approach before the Kerala High Court. Critics argued that this raised questions about the government’s commitment to fighting corruption and its willingness to investigate a powerful political opponent.
The government’s alleged soft stance towards the accused has, however, come into sharper focus following fresh comments by senior members of the V. D. Satheesan-led Cabinet defending its position. Critics argue that the government’s stance lent support to the Supreme Court’s October 21 order temporarily staying the investigation against Pinarayi Vijayan and the other accused and remitting the case to the Kerala High Court to hear the respondents.
According to a senior political observer who has closely followed the case, the Supreme Court’s order neither invalidated the FIR nor cleared Pinarayi Vijayan and the other appellants of the allegations levelled by the ED. The observer argued that there would have been no scope for an appeal at this stage had the UDF government registered an FIR under the anti-corruption law on its own initiative, following the ED’s letter to the Vigilance Department, which was reportedly supported by material evidence.
“The appeal filed by former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the other appellants before the Supreme Court had, in fact, challenged only the single-judge Bench’s order directing the registration of an FIR without hearing them. Such an appeal became possible only because the FIR was registered pursuant to the court’s order on a petition filed by a third party,” he said," he said.
The case concerns payments made by Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) to Exalogic Solutions, an information technology company associated with Veena. The payments were reportedly made for IT consultancy and related services. Investigating agencies questioned whether the services had actually been provided and whether the transactions were legitimate.
Different stages of the investigations referred to amounts of approximately Rs 1.72 crore, Rs 2.78 crore and Rs 3.28 crore. These figures relate to different allegations and findings reported during the proceedings and should not be treated as interchangeable. The Income Tax Department, Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and ED examined various aspects of the transactions.
The controversy intensified in September 2026 when the UDF government, after obtaining the Advocate General’s legal opinion, directed the Crime Branch to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the material supplied by the ED. Critics questioned why an FIR was not registered immediately, arguing that the ED had already provided documentary and financial information indicating possible cognisable offences. They maintained that the additional inquiry created an unnecessary delay and appeared inconsistent with the UDF’s earlier criticism of alleged corruption under the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.
A major turning point came on October 9, 2026, when the Kerala High Court, presided over by Justice A. Badharudeen, rejected the preliminary-inquiry arrangement and directed the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to register an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The court considered whether the information supplied by the ED disclosed cognisable offences and concluded that a separate preliminary inquiry was unnecessary in this particular case. Critics regarded the decision as strengthening their argument that the government should have acted more decisively from the beginning.
Another significant criticism was that the government continued to defend its preliminary-inquiry decision during the court proceedings. Opponents argued that the government’s legal position made its initial caution more difficult to justify and risked creating the impression that Vijayan was receiving special consideration because of his political standing. They emphasised that allegations against senior politicians should be investigated impartially, regardless of party affiliation.
The issue also generated comparisons with the previous LDF government’s handling of allegations against former Congress Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan and party leader Jinto John questioned whether the UDF was applying consistent standards when dealing with allegations against political opponents. They argued that the Congress could not credibly demand accountability from the LDF while appearing hesitant when allegations concerned a prominent political rival. Critics warned that such inconsistencies could undermine the UDF’s anti-corruption credentials and public confidence in its commitment to transparency.
Several political figures expressed concern. Kuzhalnadan challenged the government’s decision and its legal position. Jinto John warned that excessive caution could embarrass Congress workers who had raised corruption allegations against the previous government. Senior leader and former KPCC president K. Sudhakaran supported Kuzhalnadan, while K. K. Rema, a Revolutionary Marxist Party legislator backed by the UDF, criticised the government’s stand before the High Court. These interventions demonstrated that the controversy extended beyond criticism from political opponents and had become a question of internal disagreement and credibility within the broader UDF camp.
The government defended its approach as an exercise in legal prudence. Chief Minister V. D. Satheesan maintained that the administration had sought legal advice and wanted to avoid a hasty investigation that could be portrayed as political vendetta. The government argued that preliminary scrutiny was intended to establish whether the information justified criminal proceedings, rather than to shield any individual. It also maintained that it would comply with the High Court’s directions.
The legal position subsequently became more complicated. Reports indicated that the Supreme Court intervened on October 21, 2026, temporarily staying aspects of the investigation and questioning elements of the High Court’s approach and the ED’s role. This development meant that the High Court’s order could not be treated as the final resolution of the dispute. The temporary stay did not establish the innocence of the accused or conclusively validate the UDF government’s initial decision.
The controversy has wider implications for Kerala’s political accountability. It has exposed differences within the Congress, challenged the UDF’s anti-corruption messaging and raised questions about the relationship between state authorities and central investigative agencies. The central issue remains whether the government’s initial caution reflected legitimate legal consideration or an unnecessarily lenient approach towards a powerful political opponent.
Ultimately, the strongest criticism is that the UDF government’s decision to order a preliminary inquiry and defend it in court created doubts about consistency, impartiality and accountability.