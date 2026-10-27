KPCC tenders unconditional apology to CJI Surya Kant over controversial X post

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has tendered an unconditional apology to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant over a controversial post published on the official X account of the Congress Kerala unit, saying it was unauthorised and did not reflect the party leadership's position.

In its reply to a legal notice received on October 21, KPCC president Sunny Joseph said the post was published by Vijay Thottathil without the prior knowledge, approval or consultation of the party leadership. He added that Thottathil had been removed from his position and directed to issue a public apology.

The reply reaffirmed the KPCC's respect for the Constitution, judicial independence and the constitutional office of the CJI. It stated that the expressions used in the post did not represent the policy, considered opinion or authorised position of either the KPCC or the Indian National Congress.

"The demand for resignation and the suggestion of finding a replacement for the Chief Justice were inappropriate and should not have appeared on an official party platform," the reply stated.

The KPCC also expressly disapproved of the language used in the post and withdrew the statements referred to in the legal notice. Joseph tendered an unconditional apology to the CJI on behalf of the party, clarifying that it was separate from the public apology sought from Thottathil.

"The absence of prior authorisation is offered as a factual explanation, not as a justification for the expressions used," the reply stated.

The controversial post was published on October 12 on the official X account of the Congress Kerala unit. It read, "Dear Surya Kant, if law and order is not your domain, resign now. We will find your replacement who can handle it."