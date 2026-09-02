Chirakkadavu, a Central Travancore village beyond tourist trail, offers a glimpse of Kerala life to US professors

PATHANAMTHITTA: A village, its schools, a library that began in a modest shop room under the glow of a kerosene lamp, a centuries-old temple, and a traditional Onam feast served on a banana leaf -- Chirakkadavu in Kottayam offered two visiting professors from the United States a glimpse of Kerala, off the usual tourist trail.

Dr Sarah Hurwitz and Dr Adam Maltese of Indiana University, USA, visited the village as part of an effort to understand Kerala's rural life, educational practices, traditions and community institutions.

It was their first visit to Kerala, and the day unfolded as an immersive journey through the everyday life and heritage of the village. Notably, the village is the birthplace of freedom fighter Akkamma Cheriyan, adding a significant historical dimension to the rural landscape.

The professors, accompanied by Malayali friends and a group that included researchers Dr Srihari Ravindranath and Dr Amit, who have worked on implementing the Happiness Curriculum in Delhi, Jharkhand and other States, visited Government LP School, Chirakkadavu, MGM UP School, the Jyothi Public Library and the Chirakkadavu Mahadeva Temple.

At the schools, interactions with teachers and children offered the visitors an opportunity to see rural education at close quarters. Cultural programmes presented by the students turned into one of the most memorable moments of the visit, with the professors finding the performances a novel experience.