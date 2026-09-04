CPM leadership flays Kanthapuram remarks on women

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM leadership has outrightly rejected Samastha leader Kanthapuram Aboobacker Musliyar’s remarks on restrictions on women in public places, despite a section of Left fellow travellers backing them. Close on the heels of party senior leaders flaying the anti-women remarks, CPM general secretary M A Baby and state secretary M V Govindan too came down heavily on the cleric’s statement.

Slamming the remark, Baby said that unfortunately, most religions express some kind of reluctance to acknowledge gender equality. Drawing a parallel with the RSS, the CPM general secretary said Kanthapuram’s remarks are similar to the views expressed by the RSS.

“When the issue of women being attacked and sexually assaulted was raised strongly across the country, what did RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat say? He said women should remain confined to their homes, arguing that violence against them occurs because they venture outdoors,” Baby said.