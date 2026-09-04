CPM leadership flays Kanthapuram remarks on women

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM leadership has outrightly rejected Samastha leader Kanthapuram Aboobacker Musliyar’s remarks on restrictions on women in public places, despite a section of Left fellow travellers backing them. Close on the heels of party senior leaders flaying the anti-women remarks, CPM general secretary M A Baby and state secretary M V Govindan too came down heavily on the cleric’s statement.
Slamming the remark, Baby said that unfortunately, most religions express some kind of reluctance to acknowledge gender equality. Drawing a parallel with the RSS, the CPM general secretary said Kanthapuram’s remarks are similar to the views expressed by the RSS.
“When the issue of women being attacked and sexually assaulted was raised strongly across the country, what did RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat say? He said women should remain confined to their homes, arguing that violence against them occurs because they venture outdoors,” Baby said.
“Almost along similar lines, Kanthapuram has now presented the idea that there should be restrictions on women entering the public sphere,” he said, adding that such views are in contradiction with constitutional values and the legal system.
Briefing the media after the two-day secretariat meeting, M V Govindan said Kanthapuram’s remarks are not suited to modern Kerala. Remarks that weaken the forward movement of society would be opposed, irrespective of who makes them, he said, adding that the CPM has always opposed remarks that undermine women’s progress and equality.
Govindan noted that the Constitution guarantees gender equality.
“It’s through unparalleled agitations of the past that society achieved today’s gender equality. Kerala has contributed to major women’s movements that attracted global attention,” he said, referring to Kudumbashree.