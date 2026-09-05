Congress MLA Ramya Haridas, party workers clash in Thiruvananthapuram; police register case

A clash erupted between Congress MLA Ramya Haridas and local party workers in Chirayinkeezhu, Thiruvananthapuram, with both sides levelling allegations against each other, police said on Saturday.

Haridas alleged that she was attacked and threatened by local Congress leaders, while district panchayat member Sajith Muttambalam and party leader Sajad gave a different account, alleging that the MLA and her associates had confronted them over a WhatsApp post, following which a scuffle broke out.

Haridas, who sustained injuries in the incident on Friday night, sought treatment at the Chirayinkeezhu taluk hospital.

Police have registered a case against seven Congress workers, including Sajith and Sajad, under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, based on Haridas' statement, police said.

A separate case will be registered based on a complaint filed by Sajad, police said.

The dispute reportedly relates to the participation of Haridas' staff member, Palayam Pradeep, in a block panchayat committee meeting attended by the MLA, elected representatives and officials.

Haridas said Pradeep was serving as her personal assistant, while Sajad disputed this, claiming that the MLA's PA was another person named Vimal.

Haridas told reporters that a bank election had recently been held in the area, with Congress members contesting on three separate panels.

"I declined to attend the conventions of any of the panels as I did not want to be seen supporting one faction over another," she said.

She alleged that Sajad subsequently made repeated negative remarks against her on WhatsApp and social media.

"When I asked him about the posts, Sajad said he had made them at the direction of Sajith and Viswanathan," she said.