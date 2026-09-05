‘Islam doesn’t prohibit women in public’: Palayam imam counters Kanthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Days after Islamic scholar Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar’s remarks on women’s presence in public spaces sparked a controversy, Palayam Juma Masjid Imam V P Suhaib Maulavi has come out stating that there is no gender discrimination in Islam and that nowhere does Islam prohibit women from going out and participating in social spaces.
He was addressing a gathering in his Friday sermon in Thiruvananthapuram.
“Islam has never been against women’s participation in the public sphere. There are several examples from Islamic history. There was the presence and participation of women in society. Later, these women were prohibited from going out and participating in social events with the coming of some orthodox groups” Suhaib Maulavi said, citing the example of the Prophet’s wife, Ayesha Razi Allah, who had participated in battles and had also led a battle.
“Ayesha Beevi stood strong, demanding punishment for those responsible for the killing of Uthman ibn Affan. Several prominent figures in history rallied behind her in the conflict. She played a prominent leadership role in the conflict,” he said, describing her as an opposition leader.
He added that Islam has always encouraged women to be involved in society carefully.
Samastha leader Kanthapuram’s statement that displaying young women before male members on stages and public roads and mixing un-Islamic styles is not suitable for believers earlier this week had landed in controversy.
Political leaders, including Chief Minister V D Satheesan and state and national leaders of the Left front, came out against it.
The Palayam imam’s statement comes after the Samastha leadership defended the remark, stating that religious scholars have the right to interpret Islamic law and express opinions.