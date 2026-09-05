‘Islam doesn’t prohibit women in public’: Palayam imam counters Kanthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Days after Islamic scholar Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar’s remarks on women’s presence in public spaces sparked a controversy, Palayam Juma Masjid Imam V P Suhaib Maulavi has come out stating that there is no gender discrimination in Islam and that nowhere does Islam prohibit women from going out and participating in social spaces.

He was addressing a gathering in his Friday sermon in Thiruvananthapuram.

“Islam has never been against women’s participation in the public sphere. There are several examples from Islamic history. There was the presence and participation of women in society. Later, these women were prohibited from going out and participating in social events with the coming of some orthodox groups” Suhaib Maulavi said, citing the example of the Prophet’s wife, Ayesha Razi Allah, who had participated in battles and had also led a battle.