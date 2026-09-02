‘Not a stance for progressive Kerala’: CM Satheesan rejects Islamic cleric Kanthapuram’s remarks on women

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: Amid attempts by UDF constituent IUML to downplay Islamic scholar Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar’s remarks on women, Chief Minister VD Satheesan strongly opposed the cleric’s position, stating that neither the government nor his party would support such views.
Satheesan said Kanthapuram’s assertion that great ruin would follow if women entered public platforms and that the Quran called for women to remain indoors was 'unacceptable'.
“We do not agree with that statement at all. Moreover, that is not a stance suited for a progressive Keralam. We cannot agree with that position in any manner whatsoever,” he told reporters in response to a query at a post-cabinet meet briefing on Wednesday.
Describing the position as something suited to the 19th century, Satheesan said it had no place in the 21st century.
“Women are not people meant to live confined within four walls. Our progressive stance is that they must participate in all aspects of life and be part of the mainstream,” he said.
Satheesan also argued that Kanthapuram’s position was inconsistent with Islamic history and amounted to a misinterpretation of Islam.
He cited Khadija, the Prophet’s first wife, whom he described as a prominent businesswoman, as well as Aisha, another wife of the Prophet, who, he said, participated in the Battle of the Camel as its supreme commander.
He also referred to Queen Bilqis mentioned in Islamic history.
“A woman running a business, a woman who was a supreme commander, a woman who was a queen—all this exists within Islamic history,” he said.
Satheesan also referred to the historical account of an incident involving Caliph Umar and the issue of mahr (dower). He said that when a decision was taken in Umar’s court to reduce the mahr, a woman questioned the move and Umar acknowledged that her argument was correct.
“Women were present even in the royal assembly,” he said.
The controversy erupted after a circular issued by Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama stated that women should not be present on public platforms or share stages with men. Kanthapuram subsequently said women should remain confined to their homes.
IUML Kerala president Syed Sadiqali Shihab Thangal had sought to play down the controversy, suggesting that Kanthapuram may have intended the restriction for the “benefit of women” in view of the growing instances of women being “abused and misused” in contemporary society.
Thangal suggested that the cleric’s call for restrictions could be understood as an appeal for greater social control.
Earlier, the BJP had attacked the UDF government over Kanthapuram’s remarks and questioned the alleged silence of several ministers on the issue.
The remarks also drew sharp criticism from CPM leaders and women’s organisations.