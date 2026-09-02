‘Not a stance for progressive Kerala’: CM Satheesan rejects Islamic cleric Kanthapuram’s remarks on women

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: Amid attempts by UDF constituent IUML to downplay Islamic scholar Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar’s remarks on women, Chief Minister VD Satheesan strongly opposed the cleric’s position, stating that neither the government nor his party would support such views.

Satheesan said Kanthapuram’s assertion that great ruin would follow if women entered public platforms and that the Quran called for women to remain indoors was 'unacceptable'.

“We do not agree with that statement at all. Moreover, that is not a stance suited for a progressive Keralam. We cannot agree with that position in any manner whatsoever,” he told reporters in response to a query at a post-cabinet meet briefing on Wednesday.

Describing the position as something suited to the 19th century, Satheesan said it had no place in the 21st century.

“Women are not people meant to live confined within four walls. Our progressive stance is that they must participate in all aspects of life and be part of the mainstream,” he said.

Satheesan also argued that Kanthapuram’s position was inconsistent with Islamic history and amounted to a misinterpretation of Islam.