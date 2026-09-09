Malappuram split rekindles old battle, opens new political faultline

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The demand for carving out a new district from Malappuram is reopening an old political battle in Kerala, with the Congress moving closer to the IUML’s demand, the CPM maintaining a cautious distance and the BJP-RSS mounting a fresh campaign against the proposal.

The controversy has revived memories of the political battle over the creation of Malappuram district in 1969, when the RSS and the Jana Sangh, the BJP’s predecessor, opposed the move. More than five decades later, the issue is again acquiring a sharper political colour as the demand for bifurcation gains momentum.

The IUML is spearheading the demand, arguing that Malappuram’s size and population make reorganisation necessary. League state general secretary PMA Salam has said the district, with a population of around 45 lakh, could be divided into three or four districts.

The Congress, in a sharp departure from its 1969 position when it opposed the formation of Malappuram by the EMS Namboodiripad- IUML coalition government, has signalled that it is willing to consider the demand.

“Congress is not against the bifurcation of Malappuram district,” KPCC president Sunny Joseph said.

However, the Congress has sought to distance itself from making demography the sole basis for reorganisation. Joseph said geographical area, the number of villages and other administrative considerations should also be taken into account.