Malappuram split rekindles old battle, opens new political faultline

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The demand for carving out a new district from Malappuram is reopening an old political battle in Kerala, with the Congress moving closer to the IUML’s demand, the CPM maintaining a cautious distance and the BJP-RSS mounting a fresh campaign against the proposal.
The controversy has revived memories of the political battle over the creation of Malappuram district in 1969, when the RSS and the Jana Sangh, the BJP’s predecessor, opposed the move. More than five decades later, the issue is again acquiring a sharper political colour as the demand for bifurcation gains momentum.
The IUML is spearheading the demand, arguing that Malappuram’s size and population make reorganisation necessary. League state general secretary PMA Salam has said the district, with a population of around 45 lakh, could be divided into three or four districts.
The Congress, in a sharp departure from its 1969 position when it opposed the formation of Malappuram by the EMS Namboodiripad- IUML coalition government, has signalled that it is willing to consider the demand.
“Congress is not against the bifurcation of Malappuram district,” KPCC president Sunny Joseph said.
However, the Congress has sought to distance itself from making demography the sole basis for reorganisation. Joseph said geographical area, the number of villages and other administrative considerations should also be taken into account.
The qualification assumes significance as the League has placed Malappuram’s population at the centre of its argument.
The CPM, meanwhile, has stopped short of supporting the proposal. State secretary MV Govindan said the demand could be considered only after a serious study and an examination of all aspects. The party has not yet held a detailed discussion on the issue.
The caution within the CPM reflects the political sensitivity of the demand. Some party leaders fear that a decision taken under political pressure could trigger Hindu consolidation in the present political atmosphere.
The BJP-RSS has been far more categorical.
The Sangh Parivar has opposed the proposal, drawing a direct link between the present demand and its longstanding opposition to the creation of Malappuram district. The BJP has also questioned whether the stated argument of administrative convenience is masking a political objective.
Former BJP state president V Muralidharan MLA alleged that Chief Minister VD Satheesan had initiated discussions on district reorganisation with the ultimate aim of paving the way for the division of Malappuram.
He also alleged that proposals concerning Idukki and Ernakulam were being used as a “smoke screen” to camouflage the real objective.
“This is a commitment given by Satheesan when he was the Leader of the Opposition to the League,” he alleged.
“If administrative convenience is the real argument, the Congress should first support the Delimitation Bill in Parliament,” he told TNIE.
The RSS, which spearheaded the opposition movement against the formation of Malappuram district, sees an opportunity to revive an issue it has opposed since the district was formed. Its challenge is no longer simply to the creation of a district, but to what it portrays as a continuation of the political logic behind the 1969 decision.
“Our declared position is that this demand is unnecessary. But it may change considering the development of the issue,” said RSS southern regional secretary M Radhakrishnan.
“This demand has been raised by the Jamaat-e-Islami, IUML and other religious organisations for some time. The RSS opposed the formation of Malappuram as it was demanded on the basis of Muslim population. We are not against district reorganisation. We are opposing this move because it has been considered only under political pressure from these organisations,” he said.
The RSS leader also said that, without a proper scientific study, an atmosphere was being created conducive to bifurcation.
“Anticipating people’s opposition, they are trying to create a communal atmosphere,” he added.
Meanwhile, Solidarity, the youth wing of Jamaat-e-Islami, which has been campaigning for the formation of a new district from Malappuram, argues that its demand is based on a study conducted by its student organisation, SIO.
“Malappuram district is facing discrimination in the educational and developmental sphere,” said Solidarity state general secretary T Ismayil.
“In Kerala, an Islamophobic atmosphere now exists in which a minority community cannot make a justified demand. However, we will not backtrack from the demand,” he said.