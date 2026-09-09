'To catch a glimpse Neelakurinji': Two Attappadi youngsters who lost way at Chenthamala Hills rescued

According to forest officials, one of the youngsters suffered a leg injury after twisting his ankle while trekking. The rescue team reached the youngsters at around 1 am on Wednesday after trekking through the steep and forested terrain. The team, along with the two youngsters, returned to the Pudur Forest Station by around 5 am.

The presence of wild animals in the forest also made the operation challenging, officials said.

Forest sources said the youngsters are suspected to have entered the forest from the Thekkupana area along the Thavalam-Mulli stretch.

The Forest Department has been repeatedly cautioning visitors against entering forest areas without permission following the emergence of Neelakurinji blooms at Chenthamala, Kinnakkara and Sholayur.

Officials said the rare flowering has recently drawn youngsters to the region, with some entering restricted forest areas to take photographs and shoot reels.

“Social media reels have effectively put these restricted forest locations on the radar of youngsters, encouraging them to enter illegally in search of the Neelakurinji. We have made it clear that unauthorised entry will not be permitted, but some are still bypassing our checks and entering the forest at their own risk,” a Forest Department officer from the Attappadi Range said.

The Forest Department said a case would be registered against the youths for trespassing into the forest under Section 27 of the Kerala Forest Act, 1961.