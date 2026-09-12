Copyright laws need an overhaul to address AI challenges: Kerala CM Satheesan

KOCHI: Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan has called for necessary changes in the legal framework to protect copyright and address emerging challenges posed by artificial intelligence (AI), deepfakes, and digital piracy.

Inaugurating the seminar ‘Music, Cinema and Law: Exploring the Intersections of Art, Culture and Law’, jointly organised by the Kerala Judicial Academy and the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) on Friday evening, Satheesan said technological advancements had increased the tendency to imitate and infringe upon the creative works of others.

He said cinema involves the creative labour of a large number of people and huge financial investments, making piracy a serious threat to the industry.

“Strong legal protection is necessary to counter piracy. Existing laws should be amended wherever necessary to protect the film industry from being pushed into a crisis,” he said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the emerging challenges posed by AI-generated music, images and videos. The creation and circulation of deepfakes, including fabricated visuals of prominent personalities on social media, could pose serious security threats, he said, stressing the need to update legal frameworks to deal with such technological developments.

Satheesan said art offered people an escape from economic, social and health-related difficulties and enabled them to forget their troubles and enjoy life.

“Art and artists are gifts from God,” he said.

Supreme Court Justice V Mohana was the chief guest, while Higher Education Minister Roji M John attended the event.