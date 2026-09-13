‘Working out’ balance between policing and bodybuilding: Meet Keralam’s champion cop

Every morning at 5.30, when much of the town is still asleep, civil police officer and bodybuilder Vishnu AV is already at the gym, getting ready to clinch his next medal.

By the time others begin their day, the 34-year-old from Niranam has completed his workout and is ready to report for duty at Koipuram police station. The routine has helped him balance work and passion, making him the reigning 60-kg state champion at the Keralam police’s state bodybuilding championship for the second consecutive year.

After winning the title last year, Vishnu represented Keralam at the national-level championship in Haryana. He is now preparing to return to the national competition next month, determined to repeat his performance.

"I make time for what I am passionate about. When everyone else is still asleep, I go to the gym and work out," says Vishnu.

But the gym alone does not earn him the medal. It is the result of a tightly controlled routine in which food, training, rest and duty schedules have to fall into place. Vishnu follows a predominantly protein-rich diet, including boiled chicken, eggs, spinach and curd. His wife, Reshmi Raj, plays a major role in preparing and monitoring his diet.

Reshmi, who also runs a virtual gaming business at a mall, manages the family's routine alongside Vishnu. The couple have a three-year-old son, Thejav. For Vishnu, family support has been as important as training in maintaining the discipline required for competitive bodybuilding.