From family feud to landmark conviction: Kuttanad man’s 36-year battle against retired DGP Thachankary

KOTTAYAM: A seemingly trivial dispute at a church event, involving a gifted piano, snowballed into a bitter feud between a planter and a senior IPS officer - an episode that eventually became intertwined with the fall of a government. That was the plot of Prithviraj-starrer Malayalam movie, Kaduva, released in 2022.

In what appears to be a striking real-life parallel, a seemingly insignificant brawl between two families in Kuttanad, Alappuzha, 36 years ago set in motion a chain of events that would culminate in a landmark episode in Kerala’s police history - the conviction and sentencing of a police officer who went on to retire as Director General of Police (DGP), the highest rank in the state police force, in a disproportionate assets case. At the centre of this real-life saga is Bobby Kuruvila, a pisciculturist hailing from Mampuzhakary in Kuttanad. At the other end is Tomin J Thachankary, the retired DGP.

According to Bobby, his prolonged battle against Thachankary began in 1990, when the latter was serving as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Alappuzha. Bobby alleged that he and his family members were sought to be implicated in a false case following a dispute involving one of Thachankary’s relatives.

“It dates back to October 1990, when Thachankary was the ASP in Alappuzha. My father, Kuruvila, and my brother Alexander had a run-in with one of Thachankary’s relatives. However, the case registered against us alleged that we had pointed a gun at the complainant. This was followed by relentless police harassment,” Bobby said.