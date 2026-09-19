Former DGP Thachankary appeals his conviction in Kerala HC

KOCHI/T’PURAM: Former DGP Tomin J Thachankary on Friday approached the Kerala High Court, challenging the order of the Enquiry Commissioner and Special Judge (Vigilance), who sentenced him to four years’ rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 30,84,892 in a disproportionate assets case.

He argued that the trial court, through gross misappreciation of the evidence on record and by relying merely on incorrect calculations made by investigating officers, found him guilty. He said his wife’s income was also not taken into consideration.

The trial court, he argued, failed to consider the fact that his wife had substantial earnings from her business and agricultural properties. The landed property owned by his wife was also sold during the check period for several crores of rupees, but proceeds from the sale were not taken into consideration, Thachankary contended.

According to the prosecution, Thachankary, while working as an Inspector General of Police and being a public servant, acquired assets and pecuniary resources disproportionate to his known sources of income from January 1, 2003, to July 4, 2007. As of July 4, 2007, he was allegedly in possession of pecuniary resources and properties worth Rs 64,70,891 that were disproportionate to his known sources of income. The prosecution alleged that the accused, by abusing his official position as a public servant, acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the extent of Rs 64.70 lakh.

Meanwhile, Thachankary was shifted to the hospital block of Poojappura Central Jail after he complained of health issues. He was jailed on Thursday night following the court verdict. He reportedly complained of discomfort after reaching the prison, following which jail authorities shifted him to the hospital block for medical observation. A jail doctor will examine Thachankary and assess his health condition.