Twisha Sharma death case: CBI chargesheets husband Samarth, mother-in-law Giribala Singh

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against Samarth Singh and his mother Giribala Singh, the husband and mother-in-law of former actor-model Twisha Sharma, who was found dead at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12, officials said on Monday.

The chargesheet, filed before a special court in Bhopal, invokes provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Dowry Prohibition Act, they said.

Samarth, a lawyer, and Giribala, a former district judge, were arrested by the CBI after it took over the investigation into Twisha’s death. Her family has alleged mental abuse, physical violence and dowry-related harassment by the duo.

Twisha, 33, had married Samarth on December 9, 2025. She was found hanging at their marital home on May 12.

According to the FIR, Samarth took her to AIIMS Bhopal and claimed that she had hanged herself at home at 10.20 pm. Doctors at the hospital informed police that she was brought dead, following which a medico-legal case was registered.

The case was initially investigated by the local police before the CBI took over the probe. A second autopsy was also conducted following an order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court to address doubts surrounding the first post-mortem conducted at AIIMS Bhopal and allegations of lapses by Twisha’s family.

The second autopsy was conducted on May 24 by a four-member team from AIIMS Delhi in Bhopal.

In their statements, Twisha’s family alleged that she was subjected to mental torture and domestic violence by her in-laws, who were allegedly dissatisfied with the dowry given at the time of her marriage.

The family has alleged that the continued harassment and abuse pushed the former model and actor to take the extreme step.

(With inputs from PTI)