As siblings celebrate Raksha Bandhan, MP families wait for loved ones missing in Nepal

BHOPAL: On Raksha Bandhan, as families across the world celebrated the bond between siblings, two families in Madhya Pradesh spent the day praying for the safety of their loved ones missing in flood-ravaged Nepal.

In Vidisha, cardiologist Dr Prashant Bagrecha is anxiously awaiting news of his younger sister Swati Bagrecha, 49, a Canadian citizen who was among a group of pilgrims associated with the Isha Foundation who went missing after floods swept parts of the Nepal-Tibet border on Wednesday.

Swati, a bank employee settled in Canada, was travelling with her British citizen friend Neetu Goyal Tiwari as part of a 77-member group returning from the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

“My younger sister Swati is a bank employee settled in Canada. She, along with her British citizen friend Neetu Goyal Tiwari, was part of the 77-strong group returning from Kailash Mansarovar Yatra,” Dr Bagrecha told TNIE on Friday.

According to him, Swati had messaged him around 4.30 am on Wednesday as the group began its return journey. At around 9 am, the group leader, Praveen, informed him that all the pilgrims had reached the Tibet-Nepal border and were completing formalities at the immigration checkpoint in Gyirong.

“It was at that time that the flood ravaged the entire area. Since then neither the group leader nor any other member of the group, including my sister or her friend, can be contacted,” he said.