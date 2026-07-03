Twisha Sharma death case: Mother-in-law Giribala Singh seeks security for Bhopal home

BHOPAL: Former judge Giribala Singh, who is in judicial custody along with her son Samarth Singh in connection with the alleged May 12 dowry death of her model-actor daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma, has sought adequate security for her house in Bhopal.
The request was made during the hearing of the case before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court in Bhopal on Friday. Appearing through video conferencing with her co-accused son from Bhopal Central Jail, Giribala urged the court to direct the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Bhopal's Katara Hills police to ensure security at her Bagmugalia Extension residence.
Twisha Sharma, 33, who had married Giribala's advocate son Samarth in December 2025, was allegedly found hanging on the terrace of the family's Bagmugalia Extension house on the night of May 12, 2026. The mother-son duo is currently in judicial custody at Bhopal Central Jail.
The plea comes days after at least six masked men allegedly broke into the first floor of Giribala's house around 2.25 am on June 28 and burgled valuables, particularly from the former judge's room.
A police patrol spotted and chased three of the suspects around 5 am, but they escaped, leaving behind a bag containing a licensed heritage revolver belonging to Giribala's elder son, Indian Air Force Squadron Leader Siddharth Singh.
At present, Giribala's ex-Army officer brother is staying on the ground floor of the house in the absence of the former judge and her younger son.
Responding to the CBI's plea seeking permission to collect voice samples, Giribala asked the court to direct the agency to specify whose voice sample, hers or Samarth's, it wanted to match with the audio recording in its possession.
Meanwhile, the JMFC Court granted the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Bhopal time till July 14 to respond to Twisha's family's plea seeking the autopsy report to obtain her death certificate from the Bhopal Municipal Corporation.
The court is scheduled to pass a detailed order on July 6 on all pending pleas, including those filed by the CBI, Giribala Singh and Twisha's family.