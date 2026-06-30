Twisha Sharma death case: Mother-in-law Giribala, husband Samarth's judicial custody extended till July 14

BHOPAL: A judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) Court in Bhopal, which heard the high-profile model-actor Twisha Sharma’s May 12 alleged dowry death case on Tuesday, extended till July 14, the judicial custody of both the accused -- Twisha’s husband Samarth Singh and her former judge mother-in-law Giribala Singh.

Accepting the CBI’s plea to extend the judicial remand of the mother-son duo, as the probe was far from being complete and the May 27 second autopsy’s report too is still reported – the JMFC court extended the duo’s judicial custody at the Bhopal Central Jail by two weeks till July 14.

The CBI also moved two pleas, including permission to get from Samarth Singh the password of his laptop seized for probe. Since the laptop is password-protected, hence the forensic experts at the central forensic science lab are unable to retrieve the data from it.

Also, the CBI petitioned the court for permission to get voice samples of the accused mother-son duo for conducting voice spectrography test (forensic voice analysis) of some audio recordings of Samarth and Giribala’s conversation, which form a crucial part of the probe. The test is primarily used in criminal investigations to compare a suspect’s voice with a disputed or evidentiary recording.

Theft at Giribala Singh’s house dominates court hearing

The issue of June 28 early morning theft at Giribala Singh’s house located in Bhopal’s Bagmugaliya Extension area, meanwhile, dominated Tuesday's court hearing.

Giribala Singh who along with son Samarth Singh appeared before the court in the hearing via video conferencing from the Bhopal Central Jail, expressed concern over the recent theft in her house. She requested the Court to direct the city police team probing the case to record her statements for drawing a list of the property which was housed in the portion of the house where the alleged theft happened at around 2.15 am on June 28.

“My client has every right to tell the police what all property existed in the portion of the house where the theft happened. Only after recording her statements, will the police be able to ascertain what all has been burgled by the masked burglars,” Giribala’s counsel Enosh George Carlo told TNIE after Tuesday's court hearing.

The CBI counsels objected to Giribala raising the issue of theft and seeking permission in the matter, to get her statements recorded before the cops probing the theft case. The CBI’s legal team argued that since the theft case being probed by the police was a separate case and had nothing to with hearing in Twisha Sharma’s death case, hence Giribala’s requests should not be entertained.