CBI to reconstruct Twisha Sharma death scene with dummy; MTP doctors, psychiatrists likely to be questioned

The agency is already questioning the two accused named in the case — Twisha’s 34-year-old husband Samarth Singh and her 63-year-old mother-in-law, former judge Giribala Singh. The CBI may soon question the doctors and mental health experts/psychiatrists who were treating Twisha and had carried out her medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) in April.

The questioning of the psychiatrists who were reportedly treating her mental health issues and the experts who conducted the MTP assumes significance as Twisha’s family has alleged that her husband, Samarth, doubted the paternity of the child she was carrying and told her that she would be allowed to stay in her matrimonial home only if she terminated the pregnancy.

While Twisha’s family has alleged that the MTP was carried out under pressure from her husband, Samarth and his mother have claimed that the procedure was conducted in April because Twisha did not want to have the baby.

Twisha’s husband and mother-in-law have also alleged that she suffered from bipolar disorder and acute mood swings, which, according to them, led to her “suicide” on May 12. Notably, the first post-mortem report, dated May 13, pointed to the possibility of suicide.

Another important aspect of the ongoing CBI investigation is the alleged dowry demand by Twisha’s husband and mother-in-law.

Recently, before the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the state government submitted that Giribala taunted Twisha after she returned from Vietnam. “Twisha was having shares, therefore, Giribala and Samarth wanted to transfer her shares in their names. Twisha in a telephonic conversation had informed her parents that Giribala and Samarth were scuffling with her and demanding dowry,” the state’s Advocate General Prashant Singh had recently submitted before the high court.