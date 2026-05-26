Madhya Pradesh DGP says police handed over Twisha Sharma death case to CBI at family's request

Madhya Pradesh DGP Kailash Makwana on Tuesday stated that police voluntarily recommended an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged dowry death of former model Twisha Sharma, at the request of her family.
The DGP stressed that the police followed established rules and procedures while investigating the case.
The CBI on Monday re-registered an FIR against Twisha's lawyer husband, Samarth Singh, and her mother-in-law, former judge Giribala Singh, as per procedure.
The probe agency has invoked sections 80(2) (punishment for dowry death), 85 (husband or his relative subjecting woman to cruelty) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, along with sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act, which were levelled by the state police as well.
While talking to reporters in Indore, DGP Makwana was asked about the questions being raised on the MP police's investigation into the case.
"The state police followed established rules and procedures in this case.
Since (Twisha's) family had requested it, we ourselves recommended and handed over the case to the CBI for investigation," he said.
Twisha was found hanging at her in-laws' home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12.
Her family has accused her in-laws of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide, while the in-laws have claimed that she was addicted to drugs.
DGP Makwana further stated that due to the state police's special efforts, Madhya Pradesh became Naxal-free by December 11, 2025.
Police presence and operations, however, continue in Naxal-affected forest areas to prevent such elements from flourishing there, he said.
Describing the shortage in the state police force as a "significant challenge", the senior official said that filling vacant posts is extremely important in view of the Simhastha fair to be held in Ujjain in 2028.
"Last year, we held recruitment for 8,500 police posts, and this year, we have sought permission from the state government to recruit for 10,500 posts. I hope to receive this permission soon. This will address the shortage of police force," he said.
Makwana attended the passing out parade of new constables at the Rustomji Armed Police Training College (RAPTC) in Indore as the chief guest.
As many as 617 new constables participated in the parade after completing their training.
(With inputs from PTI)