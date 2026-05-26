Madhya Pradesh DGP says police handed over Twisha Sharma death case to CBI at family's request

Madhya Pradesh DGP Kailash Makwana on Tuesday stated that police voluntarily recommended an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged dowry death of former model Twisha Sharma, at the request of her family.

The DGP stressed that the police followed established rules and procedures while investigating the case.

The CBI on Monday re-registered an FIR against Twisha's lawyer husband, Samarth Singh, and her mother-in-law, former judge Giribala Singh, as per procedure.

The probe agency has invoked sections 80(2) (punishment for dowry death), 85 (husband or his relative subjecting woman to cruelty) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, along with sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act, which were levelled by the state police as well.

While talking to reporters in Indore, DGP Makwana was asked about the questions being raised on the MP police's investigation into the case.

"The state police followed established rules and procedures in this case.

Since (Twisha's) family had requested it, we ourselves recommended and handed over the case to the CBI for investigation," he said.