Congress pins Datia by-poll hopes on ex-royal Ghanshyam Singh amid BJP's internal unrest

BHOPAL: The Opposition Congress has given a "royal touch" to the July 30 Datia Assembly by-election by fielding Kunwar Ghanshyam Singh, a member of the erstwhile Datia royal family, as its candidate.
Singh not only belongs to Datia's erstwhile royal family, which commands immense respect among the local population, but has also won the seat twice, in 1993 and 2003, on the Congress ticket. He also won the neighbouring Sewda seat for the Congress in 2018 but finished a close second to BJP candidate Pradeep Agrawal in the 2023 Assembly polls.
With the BJP denying a ticket to Narottam Mishra and instead fielding first-time candidate and Brahmin leader Ashutosh Tiwari, speculation that the Congress would nominate disqualified MLA Rajendra Bharti's wife or son to capitalise on sympathy had faded.
Instead, Ghanshyam and former BJP leader Avdhesh Nayak, who joined the Congress ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls and was initially named the party's candidate then, emerged as the frontrunners. However, the respect enjoyed by the erstwhile royal family across communities, cutting across caste lines, ultimately prompted the Congress to back Ghanshyam.
Political observers believe that while the ruling BJP is still trying to present a united front ahead of its candidate's nomination on Monday, particularly after the recent rebellion and violent protests by Narottam Mishra's supporters, the Congress has begun the contest from a position of strength by fielding Singh.
Singh could also draw support from BJP voters unhappy over Mishra being denied a ticket. The absence of BSP and SP candidates in the by-poll for the constituency, which borders Uttar Pradesh, may further improve the Congress candidate's prospects.
Aware that discontent among Narottam Mishra's supporters continues to simmer despite the former Madhya Pradesh minister making it clear that he fully respects the BJP's decision and will work for Tiwari's victory, Singh made a significant remark about Mishra after the Congress announced his candidature.
"Party workers and supporters in South India are so attached to their political leaders that, in many cases, they even die by suicide. But what happened in Datia between Friday evening and Saturday morning (open rebellion in local BJP and the violent protests) was unprecedented. While the commoners in Datia were angry with Narottam Mishra in 2023 polls and may still be opposed to him owing to no change in his conduct, what is notable is the loyalty of team Narottam Mishra towards their leader, which speaks volumes about their leader’s leadership capabilities," Singh said after his ticket was announced by the Congress on Saturday night.