Congress pins Datia by-poll hopes on ex-royal Ghanshyam Singh amid BJP's internal unrest

BHOPAL: The Opposition Congress has given a "royal touch" to the July 30 Datia Assembly by-election by fielding Kunwar Ghanshyam Singh, a member of the erstwhile Datia royal family, as its candidate.

Singh not only belongs to Datia's erstwhile royal family, which commands immense respect among the local population, but has also won the seat twice, in 1993 and 2003, on the Congress ticket. He also won the neighbouring Sewda seat for the Congress in 2018 but finished a close second to BJP candidate Pradeep Agrawal in the 2023 Assembly polls.

With the BJP denying a ticket to Narottam Mishra and instead fielding first-time candidate and Brahmin leader Ashutosh Tiwari, speculation that the Congress would nominate disqualified MLA Rajendra Bharti's wife or son to capitalise on sympathy had faded.

Instead, Ghanshyam and former BJP leader Avdhesh Nayak, who joined the Congress ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls and was initially named the party's candidate then, emerged as the frontrunners. However, the respect enjoyed by the erstwhile royal family across communities, cutting across caste lines, ultimately prompted the Congress to back Ghanshyam.