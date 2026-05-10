False ceiling at Special Newborn Care Unit in Bhind hospital in MP collapses, injuring four breastfeeding mothers

BHOPAL: The false ceiling of the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) at the District Hospital in northern Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district collapsed on Sunday, reportedly injuring four women.
The incident happened when the mothers were breastfeeding their babies inside a room. Suddenly, the false ceiling of a portion of the SNCU collapsed, and the debris fell near the beds, triggering panic in the ward.
“There was a sudden loud noise in the breastfeeding room, where 7-8 mothers were breastfeeding their infant children, recuperating from health problems that had existed since birth. The mothers managed to save their children by bending over them," the on-duty child specialist at the SNCU told journalists.
"Three to four women who were breastfeeding their children and a female staff member, Priyanka Mishra, were injured. They were all shifted to the trauma centre for further treatment. Fortunately, all the children admitted at the SNCU remained safe,” the on-duty child specialist added.
Senior doctors at the Bhind District Hospital, meanwhile, said two women have suffered injuries to the head and have been hospitalised.
Meanwhile, the newborns undergoing treatment at the SNCU have been shifted to another safe facility.
While the senior doctors at the Bhind District Hospital stated that the responsibility for the incident will be fixed following a thorough probe, relatives of patients accused the hospital administration of negligence.
They alleged that patients and newborns were being kept in an old and unsafe building despite its poor condition.
According to official sources, the Bhind District Hospital is around 80-90 years old. Many of its portions are in a dilapidated state.
Incidents of plaster falling from the ceiling have reportedly occurred earlier as well, but no major repair work was carried out.