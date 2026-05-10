False ceiling at Special Newborn Care Unit in Bhind hospital in MP collapses, injuring four breastfeeding mothers

BHOPAL: The false ceiling of the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) at the District Hospital in northern Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district collapsed on Sunday, reportedly injuring four women.

The incident happened when the mothers were breastfeeding their babies inside a room. Suddenly, the false ceiling of a portion of the SNCU collapsed, and the debris fell near the beds, triggering panic in the ward.

“There was a sudden loud noise in the breastfeeding room, where 7-8 mothers were breastfeeding their infant children, recuperating from health problems that had existed since birth. The mothers managed to save their children by bending over them," the on-duty child specialist at the SNCU told journalists.

"Three to four women who were breastfeeding their children and a female staff member, Priyanka Mishra, were injured. They were all shifted to the trauma centre for further treatment. Fortunately, all the children admitted at the SNCU remained safe,” the on-duty child specialist added.