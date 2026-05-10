Plucky 13-year-old boy foils leopard attack in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram

BHOPAL: A 13-year-old boy bravely fought against a leopard by holding the predator by its neck, pushing it away to save his life in the buffer area of Satpura Tiger Reserve (STR) in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram district.

The incident happened on Saturday evening in STR’s Pipariya buffer area’s Kursi Khapa village.

“Satyam went near a well outside his house to get a cot when a leopard attacked him. With courage and bravery, the boy, while raising cries for help, managed to catch the leopard by the neck, hit and push it away,” forest beat guard Barvendra Shah Uike said on Sunday.

The boy suffered multiple injuries in hand as the leopard attacked him with its claws. “My son has suffered multiple injuries in the abdomen, leg, hand and fingers. But even before we rushed to save him, he had dealt bravely with the leopard,” Satyam’s father, Mahendra Singh Thakur, said.

According to official sources, the brave boy has received the necessary medical treatment at the Pipariya Hospital, besides the immediate financial assistance from the authorities.

As per the doctors, he is out of danger now.