Madhya Pradesh government takes stern action against leaders who violate PM Modi’s ‘Save Energy-Fuel’ appeal

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh's Mohan Yadav government had taken action against their party leaders for violating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Save Energy-Save Fuel’ appeal.
The CM’s office issued a show-cause notice to Saubhagya Singh, who had recently violated the PM’s appeal by leading a procession of around 200 vehicles from Ujjain to Bhopal, for assuming the charge of MP Text Book Corporation chairperson.
The show cause notice not only termed Singh’s vehicle procession as a wastage of national resources, but added that it amounted to overlooking a fervent appeal of national importance.
Pending Singh’s reply to the show cause notice, CMO ceased his administrative and financial powers as head of MP Text Book Corporation.
His entry into the premises of the Text Book Corporation has been banned until the final decision is taken at the competent level.
Saubhagya Singh is a senior RSS and BJP person from CM Dr Mohan Yadav’s assembly constituency, Ujjain South.
The move came just a few hours after the state BJP removed newly appointed Bhind district BJP Kisan Morcha chief Sajjan Singh Yadav from his post on Thursday for carrying out a Kisan Morcha Rally with hundreds of vehicles from Gwalior to Bhind (around 80 km) on Wednesday.
Taking note of news reports and social media posts about Yadav leading a rally of hundreds of vehicles from Gwalior to Bhind (around 80 km), the state president of the BJP Kisan Morcha, Jaipal Singh Chawda, as directed by state BJP chief Hemant Khandelwal, removed Yadav from his post.
Importantly, Yadav was among the ten BJP leaders who were appointed as heads of the Kisan Morcha in various districts by the State BJP Kisan Morcha head on May 27. Yadav has remained the Bhind BJP Kisan Morcha district chief for just 18 days.
It now remains to be seen whether similar action will be initiated against other BJP leaders who recently violated the PM’s appeal by undertaking processions.
Recently, BJP MLA Pritam Singh Lodhi had carried out a procession of dozens of vehicles in Karera town of Shivpuri district.
Two other BJP leaders, Satyendra Bhushan Singh and Rakesh Singh Jadaun, boarding an e-rickshaw to assume the charge of Laghu Udyog Nigam and Khadi and Gramodyog Board, respectively, had dozens of vehicles boarded by their supporters in Bhopal.
Meanwhile, there were fresh reports of several other BJP political appointees violating PM Modi’s appeal.
On Thursday, former district BJP president Virendra Goyal assumed the charge of Singrauli Development Authority chairperson in eastern MP’s Singrauli district on an electric vehicle that was reportedly followed by a procession of hundreds of petrol and diesel-powered vehicles bearing BJP flags.
Importantly, on May 12, in line with the response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to save fuel, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Dr Mohan Yadav had decided to reduce the number of vehicles in his motorcade until further orders.
Yadav has also urged members of the Council of Ministers to promote the use of public transport and reduce petrol and diesel consumption in view of the prevailing global situation and in the interest of the nation.
“Until further orders, only eight vehicles will accompany the CM’s motorcade instead of the existing 13, meaning a 38 per cut in the number of vehicles in the CM’s convoy,” Yadav had announced on May 12.
Further, it has also been decided that no vehicle rallies will be organised during the CM’s tours. All ministers were instructed to use the minimum number of vehicles during travel.
Instructions were also issued to newly appointed office-bearers of corporations and boards to assume charge in a simple manner without organising vehicle rallies.
Ministers, office-bearers of corporations and boards, and citizens were urged to minimise the use of vehicles, prefer public transport, and avoid unnecessary travel in private vehicles.