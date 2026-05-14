Madhya Pradesh government takes stern action against leaders who violate PM Modi’s ‘Save Energy-Fuel’ appeal

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh's Mohan Yadav government had taken action against their party leaders for violating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Save Energy-Save Fuel’ appeal.

The CM’s office issued a show-cause notice to Saubhagya Singh, who had recently violated the PM’s appeal by leading a procession of around 200 vehicles from Ujjain to Bhopal, for assuming the charge of MP Text Book Corporation chairperson.

The show cause notice not only termed Singh’s vehicle procession as a wastage of national resources, but added that it amounted to overlooking a fervent appeal of national importance.

Pending Singh’s reply to the show cause notice, CMO ceased his administrative and financial powers as head of MP Text Book Corporation.

His entry into the premises of the Text Book Corporation has been banned until the final decision is taken at the competent level.

Saubhagya Singh is a senior RSS and BJP person from CM Dr Mohan Yadav’s assembly constituency, Ujjain South.

The move came just a few hours after the state BJP removed newly appointed Bhind district BJP Kisan Morcha chief Sajjan Singh Yadav from his post on Thursday for carrying out a Kisan Morcha Rally with hundreds of vehicles from Gwalior to Bhind (around 80 km) on Wednesday.

Taking note of news reports and social media posts about Yadav leading a rally of hundreds of vehicles from Gwalior to Bhind (around 80 km), the state president of the BJP Kisan Morcha, Jaipal Singh Chawda, as directed by state BJP chief Hemant Khandelwal, removed Yadav from his post.