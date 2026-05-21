Twisha Sharma's dowry death case shifts to Jabalpur as absconding husband moves MP HC for anticipatory bail

BHOPAL: Legal proceedings in the high-profile alleged dowry death case of 33-year-old former model and actor Twisha Sharma shifted from Bhopal to Jabalpur on Thursday.

Twisha’s absconding husband, Samarth Singh, who is accused in the May 12 dowry death and harassment case, moved the principal bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur with an anticipatory bail plea after a court in Bhopal denied him anticipatory bail.

While confirming the development, Samarth’s counsel Mrigendra Singh told the TNIE that the anticipatory bail plea is likely to come up for hearing before the vacation judge in the High Court next week.

The senior advocate further told the TNIE that he has also advised his clients – Samarth Singh and his ex-judge mother Giribala Singh (both accused in the dowry death case registered on May 15 at Bhopal’s Katara Hills police station) – to file a writ petition before the MP High Court, for a CBI enquiry into the case.

“The way Twisha's family is baselessly accusing my clients of trying to influence the investigations in the case and misusing official machinery, it’s best that we should ourselves petition the HC to order a CBI probe in the matter. I’ve advised former judge Giribala Singh for filing a petition for it,” advocate Mrigendra Singh said.

Importantly, while Giribala Singh was granted anticipatory bail by a Bhopal court on May 17, her son and co-accused Samarth Singh was denied anticipatory bail by the same court on May 18, since when he has been untraceable, forcing the Bhopal Police Commissioner to increase the bounty (for getting clinching info about him) on his arrest from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000.