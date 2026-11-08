MLA's room, unknown couple and missing keys: Bhopal rest house under scanner

A major security lapse at the MLAs' Rest House in Madhya Pradesh's capital, Bhopal, has been alleged by opposition Congress legislator Dinesh Jain Boss.

A controversy has erupted over security and room management at the MLA Rest House in Bhopal after the first-time Congress legislator from Ujjain district’s Mahidpur seat allegedly discovered an unidentified man and a woman inside a room officially allotted to him.

The incident has triggered questions about how outsiders were able to access government accommodation assigned to an elected representative without his knowledge or approval.

On November 2, the first-time Congress MLA from Ujjain district’s Mahidpur seat, Dinesh Jain Boss, returned from Delhi to Bhopal for Vidhan Sabha-related work and arrived at the MLAs' Rest House in a high-security area of Bhopal.

He has been allotted two rooms, Room Nos. 14 and 15, besides an additional Room No. 94 in Block III of the Rest House.

“When I asked for the keys at the counter (reception), I was given the keys to Room No. 14 as the keys to Room No. 15 were not available at the counter. When I climbed to Room No. 14, I saw a young man and a woman in a compromising position in Room No. 15, whose keys were unavailable at the counter,” the Congress MLA alleged in a complaint addressed to the Principal Secretary of the Vidhan Sabha.

The two individuals (who, according to some news reports, could be police personnel) reportedly panicked after noticing the MLA and immediately left the premises.

“When my personal assistant raised the issue with the caretaker of the Rest House, Ganesh Suryavanshi, he said he didn’t know who had given the keys to Room No. 15 to the man and woman present in the room,” he added in the complaint.