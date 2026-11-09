MP aims to become ‘Milk Capital of India’ in two years, says Mohan Yadav

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Monday set Madhya Pradesh an ambitious target: to make it the “Milk Capital of India” within the next two years. Speaking at the State-Level Gau Poojan and Livestock Rearers’ Felicitation Ceremony on Govardhan Pooja in Bhopal, he said the state’s daily milk collection capacity would be raised from 12 lakh kg to 52 lakh kg.

The push, he said, will come through White Revolution 2.0, under which dairy cooperatives are being strengthened across the state.

Alongside, the entire dairy value chain is being made 100 per cent digital to improve transparency and efficiency.

Higher yields, Yadav said, depend on better cattle breeds. Besides indigenous cows, Gir and Sahiwal are known for high milk output. He informed that Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah has approved a centre in Bhopal for producing embryos of high-yielding breeds, on the lines of Gujarat’s.

The centre will produce one lakh embryos annually. A hi-tech gaushala housing 10,000 cattle is also coming up at Barkhedi Dob in Bhopal.

The government, he added, will increase the number of cow ambulances and develop modern, self-reliant gaushalas. Stray and destitute cows are being moved to the nearest gaushalas, and the per-cow grant for their upkeep has been doubled from Rs 20 to Rs 40.

Under the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Kamdhenu Yojana, rearers setting up a unit of 25 milch cows or buffaloes can get loans of up to Rs 42 lakh and subsidies of up to Rs 13.86 lakh.