Four fresh bomb threat emails target Diljit Dosanjh's Indore concert; cops suspect hoax

Four fresh emails threatening a bomb blast at Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's November 15 concert in Indore were sent to three banks and the mayor's office on Thursday. Police said the threats appeared to be fake based on preliminary investigations.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia said the emails were sent from two accounts between 10.37 am and 1.47 pm to the offices of Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Bandhan Bank and the mayor's office.

The messages warned of a bomb explosion at the concert and urged people not to send their children to the event. Bomb disposal squads searched all four locations but found nothing suspicious, Dandotia said, adding that a probe was underway.

Similar threats had been received a few days ago by three private schools and the mayor's office, police said.

One of the earlier emails was sent using the account of Dewas resident Nikhil Gupta, which was allegedly hacked in March or April this year. Gupta, who works at a private firm, had been trying to recover the account, Dandotia said.

An examination of the account's login records revealed a suspicious IP address in the United States, which was accessed through a virtual private network (VPN). Police have recorded Gupta's statement and are investigating the hacking and the people behind it.

Meanwhile, the application submitted by the concert organisers seeking police permission is under consideration, Dandotia said.

(With inputs from PTI)