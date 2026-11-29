BHOPAL: Ahead of next year's local body elections, the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh have launched exercises to assess their organisational strength down to the polling booth level, with an eye on the 2028 Assembly elections.

The BJP's Seva Doot Abhiyan will begin on December 1 across all 230 Assembly constituencies. Under the campaign, at least one senior, full-time party worker will be assigned to each constituency for 25 days to assess the organisation and gather feedback from citizens and beneficiaries of government welfare schemes.

The Seva Doots will review booth-level organisational strength and workers' accountability, besides assessing worker engagement and the party's regional reach. The exercise will focus particularly on the 67 seats the BJP lost in the 2023 Assembly elections, despite its otherwise strong performance.

During the December 1-25 campaign, around 500 office-bearers, including 62 district presidents, MLAs and ministers, will also be assigned constituencies outside their home turf. The move is aimed at ensuring an unbiased assessment of local party units.

The Seva Doots will reportedly upload their findings to an online application, along with contact details of around 50 local residents. They will submit direct reports to the state party president and general secretary (organisation), who will use the feedback to formulate corrective measures. The assessment will cover every organisational unit, from the Mandal level to individual polling booths.

"The Seva Doots will play a critical role in assessing the health of every organisational unit of the party in each Vidhan Sabha up to the polling booth level. This will help the party get an unbiased report of every assembly segment, the organisational strengths and weaknesses gathered from the last possible party cadre, which will go a long way in making the entire party organisation in the state poll ready," a senior state BJP leader told TNIE on Sunday.