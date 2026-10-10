Twisha Sharma death case: Father moves Supreme Court to shift trial from Bhopal to Delhi

BHOPAL: Five months after model-actor Twisha Sharma was found hanging on the terrace of her matrimonial home in Bhopal on 12 May, her father, Navnidhi Sharma, has moved the Supreme Court seeking to transfer the ongoing trial in her daughter’s death case from Bhopal to Delhi.

According to Abhijeet Sinha, the advocate-on-record representing Sharma in the Supreme Court, and Ankur Pandey, who represents him in Bhopal, the apex court is likely to hear Navnidhi Sharma’s application on 16 July.

The application has been filed under Section 446 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. It seeks the transfer of Sessions Trial No. 584 of 2026 (CBI vs Giribala Singh and another), currently before the Tenth District and Additional Sessions Judge in Bhopal, to a competent court in Delhi. A separate application seeks a stay on the Bhopal trial while the petition is pending. In Bhopal, the trial has reached the stage of arguments on the framing of charges.

The petitioner, Navnidhi Sharma, has expressed apprehension that evidence in the case could be influenced by the accused, Twisha’s husband, Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law, Giribala Singh. The concern stems in particular from the fact that Giribala retired as the principal district and sessions judge of the same Bhopal sessions division where she is to be tried. At the time of Twisha’s death, Giribala was the president of the Bhopal District Consumer Commission. While rejecting her regular bail application on 25 July, a Bhopal sessions judge had observed that the fear of evidence being influenced “cannot be held to be baseless”.