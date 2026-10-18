13 killed, 40 injured as truck hits devotees near temple in MP's Gwalior

Thirteen people were killed and nearly 40 injured after a truck rammed into devotees waiting near Sheetlamata Mandir in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred around 1.30 am on Sheetlamata Mandir Road when the driver lost control of the truck, which was carrying paddy.

The vehicle ploughed into devotees standing and sitting along the roadside before coming to a halt after hitting the temple wall, an official said.

“Thirteen people were killed near Sheetlamata Mandir when an uncontrolled truck loaded with paddy hit devotees waiting on the roadside,” Gwalior Superintendent of Police Dharamvir Yadav told PTI.

Nearly 40 people were injured, with four to five reported to be in a serious condition, the SP said.

Rescue operations were under way under the supervision of senior officials.

(With inputs from PTI)