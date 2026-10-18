Temple tragedy: MP CM removes Gwalior City SP, suspends 8 cops, announces Rs 4 lakh ex gratia

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday ordered the suspension of eight police personnel and the removal of the Gwalior City Superintendent of Police (SP) following a truck accident outside the Sheetla Mata temple that killed 14 devotees.
He also announced ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the deceased and financial assistance for the injured.
A speeding truck ran over devotees outside the temple in Gwalior district early on Sunday before crashing into its entrance gate, killing 14 people and injuring 28 others, including two police personnel, officials said.
Seven of the injured were in critical condition. The impact brought down a temple wall, trapping people under the debris, officials said.
The accident occurred around 1.30 am outside the temple, near a slope on Chinor Road. The truck, bearing a Punjab registration number, entered a no-entry zone, raising concerns about security arrangements at the shrine, officials said. "The accident occurred because the truck entered a prohibited area," Yadav told reporters in Indore.
The chief minister said he had directed the district administration to conduct a fact-based inquiry and submit a report.
Later, in a post on X, Yadav said the government had ordered the removal of the Gwalior City SP from his post and the suspension of three station house officers, a traffic inspector, a head constable and three constables.
A detailed inquiry has been ordered to fix responsibility and ensure strict action against those found guilty, he said.
"The safety of all citizens is paramount. To prevent the recurrence of such incidents in future, security arrangements will be reviewed and necessary steps taken. No negligence will be tolerated at any level in public safety," he said.
Yadav paid tribute to those killed in the accident and announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for their families. The government would bear the treatment expenses of those seriously injured, while those with minor injuries would receive financial assistance of Rs 50,000 each, he added.
The bodies of the deceased and the injured were taken to different hospitals, including Gwalior's trauma centre.
Relatives of the victims gathered near the post-mortem facility at the trauma centre and expressed anger over the incident. Many questioned how a heavy truck could enter an area where, they claimed, even a bicycle could not pass.
Lokendra Singh Tomar, nephew of the deceased Sarla Tomar, questioned how the truck had been allowed to enter the temple premises despite the security arrangements.
His aunt had been on her way to offer prayers at the shrine when the accident occurred, he told reporters, demanding answers from those responsible.
Pawan Rathore, 23, a resident of Gadaipur in Gwalior's Hazira area, was among those killed. His family took his body away amid inconsolable grief. He had gone to the temple to offer prayers when the accident occurred.
Sandeep, a relative of injured devotee Nikesh, said the family received a phone call around 5 am informing them that Nikesh had been hurt at the temple. When they reached the hospital, he was in critical condition, with both legs fractured, and had been placed on a ventilator, he added.
(With inputs from PTI)