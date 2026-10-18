Temple tragedy: MP CM removes Gwalior City SP, suspends 8 cops, announces Rs 4 lakh ex gratia

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday ordered the suspension of eight police personnel and the removal of the Gwalior City Superintendent of Police (SP) following a truck accident outside the Sheetla Mata temple that killed 14 devotees.

He also announced ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the deceased and financial assistance for the injured.

A speeding truck ran over devotees outside the temple in Gwalior district early on Sunday before crashing into its entrance gate, killing 14 people and injuring 28 others, including two police personnel, officials said.

Seven of the injured were in critical condition. The impact brought down a temple wall, trapping people under the debris, officials said.

The accident occurred around 1.30 am outside the temple, near a slope on Chinor Road. The truck, bearing a Punjab registration number, entered a no-entry zone, raising concerns about security arrangements at the shrine, officials said. "The accident occurred because the truck entered a prohibited area," Yadav told reporters in Indore.

The chief minister said he had directed the district administration to conduct a fact-based inquiry and submit a report.

Later, in a post on X, Yadav said the government had ordered the removal of the Gwalior City SP from his post and the suspension of three station house officers, a traffic inspector, a head constable and three constables.

A detailed inquiry has been ordered to fix responsibility and ensure strict action against those found guilty, he said.

"The safety of all citizens is paramount. To prevent the recurrence of such incidents in future, security arrangements will be reviewed and necessary steps taken. No negligence will be tolerated at any level in public safety," he said.