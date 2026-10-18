14 killed, 28 injured as truck runs over devotees near temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior

GWALIOR: Fourteen people were killed and at least 28 injured when a speeding truck ploughed into devotees near the Sheetla Mata temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred around 1.30 am on Chinor Road when an uncontrolled truck travelling downhill ran over devotees who were going to and returning from the temple during the ongoing Sharadiya Navratri celebrations.

The truck, bearing a Punjab registration number, rammed into devotees and makeshift roadside shops before crashing into the temple’s entrance gate. The impact brought down a portion of the temple wall, officials said.

The temple was crowded with devotees even past midnight amid the rush during the Navratri festivities, raising questions about security arrangements at the shrine. The truck had entered a no-entry zone despite the presence of large numbers of devotees.

Fourteen people were killed and 28 injured, acting Inspector General of Police, Gwalior range, Asit Yadav told PTI. Earlier, a senior police official had said that nearly 40 people were injured.

Gwalior District Collector Ruchika Chauhan said the truck was coming from Chinor when it suddenly veered to the left while descending the slope, resulting in the accident.

An investigator said the truck’s brakes may have failed, forcing the driver to swerve left in a desperate attempt to control the vehicle. Had it continued straight, it could have ploughed into 600 to 700 devotees, the investigator said.