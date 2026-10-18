'Came like a storm': Eyewitnesses recall truck's deadly dash towards Gwalior temple

GWALIOR: Screams shattered the stillness of the night as a speeding truck hurtled down a slope towards the Sheetla Mata temple in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, crushing devotees waiting to catch a glimpse of the goddess and leaving behind a trail of devastation in the small hours of Sunday.

Eyewitnesses described the Punjab-registered vehicle coming in "like a storm" through the no-entry zone near the shrine, triggering chaos within seconds.

As many as 14 people were killed and 28 injured in the tragedy that occurred around 1.30 am outside the Sheetla Mata temple near a slope on Chinor Road. The truck crashed into several devotees and roadside shops before hitting the temple's entrance gate and bringing down a wall.

Located about 20 km from the district headquarters, the 125-year-old shrine attracts lakhs of devotees during Navratri, many of whom walk barefoot to offer prayers.

The scale of the devastation has left eyewitnesses questioning how a heavy commercial vehicle managed to reach the crowded shrine, given that vehicle movement is strictly restricted during the festival, with a designated parking facility set up nearly a kilometre away to prevent congestion.

Saurabh, a devotee present near the spot, recalled the horror as the vehicle careened down the slope before anyone could react.

"The road near the temple was on a slope, and the truck came speeding down it. Nobody could understand what had happened. We realised the severity only when we heard people screaming," he said.

While Saurabh managed to move ahead, his brother was trapped.