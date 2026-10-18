15 killed, 28 injured as truck runs over devotees near temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior

Gwalior District Collector Ruchika Chauhan said the truck was coming from Chinor when it suddenly veered to the left while descending the slope, resulting in the accident.

An investigator said the truck’s brakes may have failed, forcing the driver to swerve left in a desperate attempt to control the vehicle. Had it continued straight, it could have ploughed into 600 to 700 devotees, the investigator said.

Two to four of the injured were reported to be in critical condition. The injured reportedly included two police personnel who were on duty at the time of the accident.

The truck driver fled the scene, and police teams were searching for him. Asked how the vehicle entered the no-entry zone, Yadav said the lapses would be investigated.

Following the accident, the bodies and injured people were shifted to different hospitals, including Gwalior’s trauma centre.

Relatives of the victims gathered near the post-mortem facility at the trauma centre and expressed anger over the incident. Many questioned how a heavy truck could enter an area where, they claimed, even a bicycle could not pass.

Lokendra Singh Tomar, nephew of the deceased Sarla Tomar, questioned how the truck had been allowed to enter the temple premises despite the security arrangements.

His aunt had been on her way to offer prayers at the shrine when the accident occurred, he told reporters, demanding answers from those responsible.

Pawan Rathore (23), a resident of Gadaipur in Gwalior’s Hazira area, was among those killed. His family took his body away amid inconsolable grief. He had gone to the temple to offer prayers when the accident occurred.

Sandeep, a relative of injured devotee Nikesh, said the family received a phone call around 5.00 am informing them that Nikesh had been injured at the temple. When they reached the hospital, he was in critical condition, with both legs fractured, and had been placed on a ventilator, he added.

Savitri, a relative of the deceased Divyansh, said the family realised he was missing after the group left the temple following prayers. Despite searching for him and alerting the police, they were initially unable to locate him. They later returned inside and identified him, she said.

Gajendra Prajapati, the brother-in-law of an injured man, said his relative, who ran a shop at the temple, was admitted to hospital after the accident. His relative told the family that he could not understand what had happened, as smoke had engulfed the area, Prajapati added.

Ravi, a devotee who narrowly escaped the accident, alleged that security arrangements were inadequate despite the large crowd. He questioned how a speeding truck could enter a road crowded with devotees and said he and his family escaped the accident by seconds.

Jaya Arogya Government Hospital doctor Sudhir Saxena said several patients remained in critical condition, while others were reported to be out of danger. Multiple teams of doctors were treating the injured, he added.

Eight of the deceased had been identified, with the victims’ ages ranging from 15 to 50 years, according to reports from Gwalior.