DRI seizes methamphetamine worth Rs 7.32 crore from Delhi-Bhopal bus passenger

BHOPAL: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 9.139 kg of crystalline methamphetamine worth Rs 7.32 crore from a passenger travelling on an inter-state luxury bus from Delhi at Bhopal’s Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) on Tuesday, highlighting how drug syndicates are using buses to smuggle synthetic drugs across the country.

Working on specific intelligence indicating that an Indian male passenger was travelling by bus from Delhi with narcotic substances, the DRI sleuths intercepted the concerned passenger upon the bus’s arrival at the ISBT-Bhopal on Tuesday.

Specific intelligence developed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) indicated that an Indian male passenger travelling by bus from Delhi would be carrying narcotic substances.

A subsequent search led the DRI team to recover 11 plastic packets (concealed in packets of salwar suits) containing 9.139 kg of crystalline methamphetamine from two mid-sized trolley bags carried by the passenger.