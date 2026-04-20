Mahayuti to collect signatures from women to expose Oppn's 'anti-women' stance: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the ruling Mahayuti alliance will launch an outreach campaign to collect one crore signatures from women across the state, to build a "people's mandate" and expose the Opposition's "anti-women" stance.

Addressing a press conference, Fadnavis slammed the Opposition for blocking the women's quota Bill in the Parliament, alleging that their "regressive mindset" had dashed hopes of a historic moment for women's representation in India.

He said that April 17 was expected to mark a watershed moment in the country's political and social journey, with the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, providing 33 per cent reservation to women in assemblies and Lok Sabha, set to be passed in Parliament.

Fadnavis accused the Opposition parties of affecting the "foeticide" of women's rights in elected bodies.

"The Opposition murdered the women's quota Bill due to their regressive mindset," he said.

He noted that if the BJP had had a two-thirds majority, the Opposition would have supported the Bill now, but they saw an opportunity as the ruling front fell short of numbers.

A Constitution Amendment Bill to implement reservation for women in legislatures in 2029 and increase the number of Lok Sabha seats was defeated on April 17 in the Lower House.

While 298 members voted in support of the Bill, 230 MPs voted against it. Out of 528 members who voted, the Bill required 352 votes for a two-thirds majority.

The chief minister alleged that the Congress's "urban Naxal mindset" was such that it opposes anything that goes against its political interests.

He noted that to address concerns of the southern states, the BJP-led government had assured a 50 per cent increase in existing seats, which would have increased the representation of these regions from 23.76 per cent to 23.87 per cent.

The representation of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes would have also gone up, he said.

"I give an open challenge to the Opposition to appoint someone of my level to debate what was wrong in their argument against the Bill," he said.

Fadnavis said the legislation was tied to the implementation of women's reservation through a delimitation exercise based on census data.

With the census delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said the timeline for implementation could stretch beyond 2027, and to address this, the proposal sought to rely on earlier census figures so that the reservation could be rolled out without further delay.

The chief minister asserted that efforts would now be made to build public support for women's reservation, including outreach and awareness campaigns.