Maharashtra govt may delay Marathi rule for auto, taxi drivers after backlash

MUMBAI: After facing backlash from non-Marathi auto and taxi drivers, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Monday held a meeting with various auto and taxi driver unions and leaders and indicated that the government may delay the implementation of making Marathi-speaking mandatory for auto and taxi drivers from May 1, 2026.

After the meeting, Sarnaik said discussions were held on the proposed rule requiring auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers to speak Marathi.

The minister said auto and taxi unions had sought more time to learn Marathi and requested that driving licences should not be cancelled if drivers fail to use Marathi from May 1. He added that there was unanimous agreement among all public transport drivers that Marathi should be adopted.

“Some of the taxi and auto drivers’ unions have sought three to six months, while others have asked for one year’s relaxation for learning Marathi as the language for auto and taxi drivers. They argued that the extension will help them to learn the language and gain proficiency in Marathi as well. However, we are firm on our decision. However, we will hold another meeting where we will take the decisions of giving the extensions for the implementations of the Marathi speaking law for taxi and auto drivers,” Sarnaik said, adding that the final call on the matter will be made only after a review meeting with senior Transport Department officials scheduled for tomorrow, April 28.