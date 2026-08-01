MNS chief Raj Thackeray says PM Modi should apologise to parents of NEET paper leak victims

MUMBAI: MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks about forgiving student protesters who allegedly abused him and his late mother, asking who would apologise to the parents of students who died by suicide after the NEET exam paper leak.

Raj Thackeray said the Prime Minister should also apologise to the parents of those deceased students because, according to him, it happened due to the failure of his government. He also asked who would apologise to student protesters who were assaulted and faced police firing and pellet guns while protesting in Delhi.

The MNS chief said no one would accept the use of abusive language against anyone, including the Prime Minister, but alleged that over the past 12 years, Modi and his team had created an army of abusive trollers on social media who begin their day by targeting opposition leaders, social activists, journalists, students and those who raise their voice against the incumbent government and its leaders.

"Who will speak for them? Who will extend an apology to them?" Raj Thackeray asked, adding that PM Modi has himself used derogatory language against his political opponents.