MNS chief Raj Thackeray says PM Modi should apologise to parents of NEET paper leak victims

MUMBAI: MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks about forgiving student protesters who allegedly abused him and his late mother, asking who would apologise to the parents of students who died by suicide after the NEET exam paper leak.
Raj Thackeray said the Prime Minister should also apologise to the parents of those deceased students because, according to him, it happened due to the failure of his government. He also asked who would apologise to student protesters who were assaulted and faced police firing and pellet guns while protesting in Delhi.
The MNS chief said no one would accept the use of abusive language against anyone, including the Prime Minister, but alleged that over the past 12 years, Modi and his team had created an army of abusive trollers on social media who begin their day by targeting opposition leaders, social activists, journalists, students and those who raise their voice against the incumbent government and its leaders.
"Who will speak for them? Who will extend an apology to them?" Raj Thackeray asked, adding that PM Modi has himself used derogatory language against his political opponents.
Referring to the student protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Raj Thackeray said the demonstrators were demanding the resignation of the education minister over the paper leak but were met with police action.
“Prime Minister should tell his party people that they should also follow the dictates that he is giving to others. The students were sitting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi for their demand for the resignation of the education minister for the paper leak, but in return what they got? They were beaten by police in a lathicharge; their heads were smashed, and they even faced pellet guns and tear gas. Who gave the orders to the police to resort to the lathicharge to student’s protestors? Who will apologise for that,” asked MNS chief.
Raj Thackeray also raised concerns about higher education and employment opportunities, saying only one lakh seats are available for 23 lakh JEE aspirants.
“In 2014, three lakh students went abroad for education...while in 2026, this number reached 9.10 lakh. Why do so many children go abroad? Jobs can probably be found here too, but why do these children go abroad?
"The reason for this is the surrounding environment. Today, many painters, many sportsmen are in our rural areas, but there is no scope; therefore, they are flying out. What is the government doing? It has failed on all fronts,” he said.