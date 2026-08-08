Uddhav questions PM Modi’s assurance to rebel Sena MPs, says it pressures SC

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance to rebel Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MPs that no action would be taken against them, as the Supreme Court is hearing the dispute over the party’s identity and election symbol.
Criticising Modi, Thackeray said the prime minister had no time to meet students protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, but quickly met the “traitor” Shiv Sena MPs when they faced the prospect of action.
He said the hearing in the Supreme Court was underway and claimed that the judges had made oral observations against the manner in which Eknath Shinde split the party, terming it a violation of the anti-defection law.
“But surprisingly, the PM of our country, rather than taking action against these shameless Shiv Sena MPs, met them and even assured them that nothing would happen to them. What sort of message does he want to send to the Supreme Court?
This is a tactic to put indirect pressure on the court. But I request the court to pronounce its judgment strictly according to the law. We respect the court and the judges. Justice should be delivered to us in this four-year-old case. Otherwise, it will set a wrong precedent,” the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said.
Thackeray said he had no intention of commenting on the issue but was compelled to speak out because of the way things were unfolding in the country.
“But one positive thing that happened recently was the protest by Gen Z. Gen Z brought the autocratic government to its knees and forced it to accept the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the paper leak case. The children who are the future of this country are not only asking questions but also demanding accountability from the establishment. The ruling establishment is trying to crush the student protests by resorting to lathicharge and firing pellet guns. But the students stood firm on their demands. This is Gen Z’s victory,” Thackeray said.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said the “traitor virus” was not restricted to his party but had spread across the country.
“We have to stop and contain it; otherwise, it will corrode the entire country,” Thackeray said.