Uddhav questions PM Modi’s assurance to rebel Sena MPs, says it pressures SC

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance to rebel Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MPs that no action would be taken against them, as the Supreme Court is hearing the dispute over the party’s identity and election symbol.

Criticising Modi, Thackeray said the prime minister had no time to meet students protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, but quickly met the “traitor” Shiv Sena MPs when they faced the prospect of action.

He said the hearing in the Supreme Court was underway and claimed that the judges had made oral observations against the manner in which Eknath Shinde split the party, terming it a violation of the anti-defection law.

“But surprisingly, the PM of our country, rather than taking action against these shameless Shiv Sena MPs, met them and even assured them that nothing would happen to them. What sort of message does he want to send to the Supreme Court?

This is a tactic to put indirect pressure on the court. But I request the court to pronounce its judgment strictly according to the law. We respect the court and the judges. Justice should be delivered to us in this four-year-old case. Otherwise, it will set a wrong precedent,” the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said.