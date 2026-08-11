BJP corporator writes to Railway Ministry seeking three Mumbai local coaches for Gen Z, Gen Alpha

MUMBAI: Following student protests in Delhi and the resignation of the Union Education Minister, the ruling establishment has initiated an outreach programme to connect with Gen Z and Gen Alpha.

In Mumbai, a few days ago, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat opened a friendly dialogue with Gen Z and Gen Alpha, describing their protests as a form of dialogue.

Now, Tejasvi Ghosalkar, a BJP corporator from Asia’s richest civic body, has written to the Railway Ministry seeking three coaches on Mumbai’s local trains to be reserved for Gen Z and Gen Alpha students for comfortable commuting to schools and colleges.

In her letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ghosalkar stated that three of the 12 coaches in Mumbai’s local trains should be reserved for students from the Gen Z and Gen Alpha generations travelling to schools and colleges.

She said these three coaches should remain reserved for students from 5 am to 11 am on the Churchgate to Dahanu and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Dombivli-Asangaon routes.