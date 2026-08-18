CJP's Dipke urges politicians to send their kids to village schools for a day to know rural students' plight

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday said ministers and politicians should have their children attend village schools for at least a day to understand the hardships faced by rural students who are forced to walk several kilometres to get access to education.

During a protest in Hingoli over school-related issues, he criticised the Maharashtra government for failing to provide basic transport for rural schoolchildren, saying leaders could arrange buses and trains for election rallies but were unable to provide even a single bus for poor students.

Dipke, who last week launched the 'School Thik Karo' campaign from his native village in Hingoli district, claimed that over the past decade, political debate divided people along caste and religious lines, while core concerns such as education and employment remain unaddressed.

Children in remote areas are often forced to walk 7 to 10 kilometres to reach schools, particularly during the monsoon when roads become muddy and waterlogged, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) convenor noted.

"Will these ministers send their own children to school walking like the children of villagers?" Dipke asked while talking to reporters.

"Ministers, MLAs and MPs should send their children to village schools for one day and make them walk to school like village children. Then they will understand what these children have to face," he said.

Dipke said the government is responsible for ensuring that such things do not recur and vowed to continue his fight for tribal and poor children.

"The life of a tribal child should have the same value as the life of a minister's child. The life of that child is not worth any less," he added.

Referring to recent student fatalities in tribal residential schools, he noted that one student had died in Melghat in Amravati and others in Gadchiroli.