Jantar Mantar 'season 2 to begin soon': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke signals fresh protests

Less than a month after calling off its 36-day agitation at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday announced that "season 2" of the campaign would "begin soon."

Dipke also targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the July 20 police action against CJP protesters who attempted to march towards Parliament, saying he should apologise in Parliament.

"Why is Amit Shah running from Parliament? He should come and apologise for the July 20 lathi charge. Pellet guns were fired, and tear gas was used on his instructions. Why is he running from Parliament now," he said.

Dipke, who was addressing volunteers in Delhi's Naraina at an open gathering, alleged that the banquet hall where their meeting was scheduled had "cancelled" the booking under pressure from the BJP.

"This is the beginning of season 2. Many people on Instagram were asking when will Season 2 start. I would say that season 2 at Jantar Mantar is going to start very soon," Dipke said.

He said attempts to stop the group from holding a volunteers' meeting had only provided it with another platform to mobilise.

"The more they go against us, the more it works in our favour. They're unable to understand how to deal with us. They thought if they cut the water, food at Jantar Mantar we would go back... But we did not," he said.

"Today also they thought if they threaten the banquet hall we won't hold the meet. Now the closed door meeting has become a public event. I think they want a Jantar Mantar everywhere," Dipke added.