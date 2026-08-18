CJP's Dipke visits Maharashtra school, questions teachers over ‘making children sweep classroom’

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday criticised the alleged practice of making students sweep their classroom at a government school in a village in Maharashtra's Hingoli.

Dipke, whose party launched the 'School Thik Karo' (improve government schools) campaign last week, visited Dhegaj village in his native district, where he learnt that students sweep their classroom themselves.

''This is completely wrong....When there is cleaning staff, why are the kids sweeping classrooms?" he was seen asking the teachers in a video.

The teachers claimed that they did not ask the children to do it.

Dipke, however, argued that students would not sweep a classroom on their own.

"The villagers should also ensure that such things do not happen again," he added.

During the interaction, students also presented their demands. ''We want notebooks, pens and shoes," said one student.

Dipke assured that these things would be provided. "We will also install a tubelight, new blackboard in the classroom," he said.