Woman dies after C-section delivery in Maharashtra's Latur; doctor booked

A 30-year-old woman died after undergoing a Caesarean delivery at a private hospital allegedly operating illegally in Maharashtra's Latur district, prompting police to register a case against a female doctor, officials said.

The accused allegedly performed the surgery on Jyoti Shishupal Valse (30) at the hospital on August 11. The woman's condition allegedly deteriorated after the surgery, following which she died, police said.

The hospital and its operation theatre were not registered and the surgery was carried out in a building not complying with rules. The doctor, who was in government service, was not authorised to perform surgeries at the private hospital, they said.

The hospital also lacked trained staff required to provide post-operative care to the patient, according to the police.

Based on a complaint by the district civil surgeon, the police registered a case against the woman doctor on Sunday under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 125 (act endangering human life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Bombay Nursing Homes Registration Act, the police added.

(With inputs from PTI)