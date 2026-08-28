Maharashtra caps sugar stocks, issues fresh curbs on hoarding amid sharp price rise.

As sugar prices started soaring, the Maharashtra government on Friday issued a Government Resolution (GR) to curb unauthorised hoarding of sugar and take action against those involved in hoarding and black marketing in the state.

According to the GR issued by the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department, apart from government institutions and authorised distributors, no one is permitted to keep sugar stocks for more than 30 days from the date of receipt. Additionally, the sugar stock held should not exceed 4,000 quintals.

The GR stated that sugar is also used as a raw material for manufacturing several products, and such companies or units can use only ten metric tonnes of sugar per month. Big consumers can keep sugar stocks for only 15 days. The rules outlined in the GR will remain in effect until November 30, 2026.

The GR further stated that, as per the central government's instructions, big sugar sellers and distributors must immediately register themselves on the government portal by providing details of their current sugar stock, when it was received and the disposal period. The information on the portal must be updated every Friday.

“If the sugar distributors and sellers fail to register or upload the given information on this portal, or they fill in the wrong and false information, then action would be taken against them. Five-member teams will be formed at every district that include District Food and Civil Supply officer, and police inspectors who are authorised to carry out inspections and raids to check the sugar stock and find out irregularities and initiate action,” the GR said.