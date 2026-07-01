Ketan Agarwal murder: Police probe fiancée's possession of victim's phone before it was returned to his family

On Wednesday, Pune Rural Police recreated the alleged crime scene at Lohagad Fort with Chaudhary as part of the investigation. Officers retraced the sequence of events to establish his alleged role in the conspiracy.

Police had earlier conducted a similar reconstruction with Goyal on Sunday, during which a dummy was pushed from the cliff in her presence.

According to investigators, Agarwal’s phone came into Goyal’s possession after he was allegedly pushed from the cliff. She later returned the device to his family.

“We are investigating whether any crucial evidence was deleted or tampered with while the phone was in her possession,” a police official said.

Earlier, police said Agarwal’s father, Vishal Agarwal, stated in his complaint that his son had repeatedly expressed concerns about Goyal’s closeness to Chaudhary, claiming she frequently mentioned him during their conversations.

Investigators have also alleged that Goyal had earlier sabotaged the couple’s planned pre-wedding trip to Bali, Indonesia.

(With inputs from PTI)