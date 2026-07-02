NCP (SP) MP backtracks on possible NDA entry amid reports of Pawar-BJP outreach

MUMBAI: NCP (SP) Lok Sabha MP Amol Kolhe on Thursday made a U-turn on remarks suggesting the party could join the BJP-led NDA, saying his statement had been misinterpreted amid reports that the Sharad Pawar-led outfit may be exploring a move to the ruling alliance.

Kolhe, while praising Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, had said that if the BJP made a good offer, they would consider joining the NDA at the Centre and the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra.

TNIE had earlier reported that NCP (SP) chief Pawar had opened a dialogue with the Congress over a possible merger. At the same time, his daughter and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule had initiated talks with the BJP to join the NDA. The discussions are being facilitated by Fadnavis.

Pawar's granddaughter recently married into an influential Nagpur-based business family linked to the RSS, the BJP's ideological parent organisation. The family is considered close to Fadnavis, who is said to be keen to facilitate the talks and bring the veteran politician into the NDA fold.

After Kolhe's remarks sparked controversy and reportedly complicated the sensitive talks, he clarified that his statement had been misinterpreted and presented out of context. He said he had praised Fadnavis because he is known as an "Infra Man", and that his remarks about a BJP offer were made only in response to specific questions regarding a railway project.

"We all Lok Sabha MPs of NCP SP are very much with Sharad Pawar and NCP SP. There is no question of leaving the NCP SP and joining the NDA. Whatever decision our leader Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule take, they will follow it. The word of Sharad Pawar is final for us," said Kolhe, the Lok Sabha member from Shirur.

Sources in the NCP (SP) said some of its Lok Sabha MPs were already in touch with Union Minister Amit Shah to secure development projects for their constituencies.

"While other MPs were keen to join deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena, but Sharad Pawar has taken the reign of the party in his hand and started the talk with the Congress to prevent the second possible split in the party," said a source requesting anonymity.