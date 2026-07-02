Pune fort murder: Police take accused Siya to site where Ketan's 'murder plot' was rehearsed

Investigators in the Lohagad Fort murder case on Thursday took the accused Siya Goyal to a location in Pune where she and Chetan Chaudhary had allegedly rehearsed how to push her fiancé and realtor Ketan Agarwal off a cliff at the fort.

They also recovered the clothes allegedly worn by Goyal on June 18, the day of the incident, during a search at her residence in the Market Yard area of Pune.

Goyal (20) and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary (22) are accused of pushing 25-year-old Agarwal to his death from a cliff at the Lohagad Fort in Pune district on June 18. Agarwal and Goyal were set to marry in November this year.

Following the alleged murder, Goyal and Chaudhary were arrested and have been remanded in police custody till July 3.

"Investigation has revealed that Siya and Chetan had rehearsed at an open space near a club in Lullanagar how to push Ketan off the cliff at Lohagad Fort. Today, Siya was taken to the spot, where she identified the place where they had allegedly carried out the rehearsal," a Pune Rural Police official said.